Smoke rise over the roofs during an emergency fire situation at the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy, 26 May 2021.

The Uffizi Museum in Florence was evacuated after an intense column of smoke rose from the roof, which emerged from the chimney.

The gallery later said there had been a minor problem with a boiler and that visits to the gallery had resumed after the issue was resolved.

Via EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI