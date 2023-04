Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Bronze Head of Antinous ca. 1550-1575, by a Late Renaissance sculptor, is on display at the press preview of the exhibition ‘Raphael and the Antique in the Villa of Agostino Chigi’ at Villa Farnesina in Rome, Italy.

The exhibition dedicated to High Renaissance painter and architect Raphael runs from 06 April to 02 July 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

