Photo Story: Exhibition of ‘Masterpieces from the Valdes Collection’ in Bilbao

Two people look at the ‘Dolorosa’ (L) and ‘Ecce Homo’ (R) sculptures at the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, in Bilbao, Spain.
The works are part of the exhibition ‘Masterpieces from the Valdes Collection’ that gathers 79 pieces from the Gothic era to the 20th century, including artists like El Greco, Ribera, Zurbaran, Goya or Murillo.
They are part of one of the most important private collections from the second half of last century, the collection of Felix Fernandez-Valdes Izaguirre.
