Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor passes in front of a painting by the Master of Perea included in the exhibition ‘The Master of Perea, a Primitive from Valencia’ during its presentation at the Fine Arts Museum of Valencia, eastern Spain.

The exhibition will be open for the public until 24 January 2021.

A visitor passes in front of the painting ‘The Crucifixion. 1485’ by the Master of Perea included in the exhibition ‘The Master of Perea, a Primitive from Valencia’.

Via EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar

Like this: Like Loading...