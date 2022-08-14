Photo Story: Exhibition on the Russian invasion of Ukraine opens in Kyiv

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An icon damaged by shrapnel from a destroyed church is displayed in the ‘Ukraine Crucifixion’ exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The exhibition on the Russian invasion of Ukraine shows installations and items belonging to Russian troops that were found in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, one of the most affected regions as the result of the Russian occupation.

The Russian army on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

Via EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY