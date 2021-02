Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor takes a selfie of the painting ‘The Banquet of Cleopatra’ by 18th-century Italian artist Giambattista Tiepolo during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Moscow Life of Giambattista Tiepolo and His Son Giandomenico’ at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia.

The exhibition will run from 11 February to 01 November 2021.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by the painting ‘The Meeting of Antony and Cleopatra’ by 18th-century Italian artist Giambattista Tiepolo.

A visitor takes pictures of the painting ‘Madonna with Saint Ludovic of Toulouse, Saint Antonio of Padua and Saint Francis of Assisi’ by 18th-century Italian artist Giambattista Tiepolo.

A visitor looks at the painting ‘The Banquet of Cleopatra’ by 18th-century Italian artist Giambattista Tiepolo during a press preview of the exhibition ‘The Moscow Life of Giambattista Tiepolo and His Son Giandomenico’ at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, Russia.

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

