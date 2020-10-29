Photo Story: Facemask for Jeff Koons’ Puppy at Guggenheim Bilbao

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A large floral sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons of a puppy, known as ‘Puppy,’ that presides over the entrance of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, wears the floral change that is usually made at fall, a flower mask.

This was made as a gesture of empathy and encouragement to the people to protect themselves during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Like this: Like Loading...