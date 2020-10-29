Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Facemask for Jeff Koons’ Puppy at Guggenheim Bilbao

A large floral sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons of a puppy, known as ‘Puppy,’ that presides over the entrance of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, wears the floral change that is usually made at fall, a flower mask.

This was made as a gesture of empathy and encouragement to the people to protect themselves during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido
