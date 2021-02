Reading Time: < 1 minute

Citizens observe the hearse that carries the coffin of former President Carlos Menem as it drives by the main street of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 15 February 2021. Menem (President 1989-1999) died on 14 February at the age of 90.

EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

