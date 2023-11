Reading Time: < 1 minute

Filipinos visit their departed loved ones at a cemetery in Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2023.

Filipinos flocked to cemeteries throughout the Philippines for the annual two-day event of remembering their dead, marking ‘All Saints Day’ and ‘All Souls Day’ on 0​1 and 02 November.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

