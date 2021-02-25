Photo Story: Final preparations for Russian Soyuz-2.1b booster rocket launch with first Arktika-M spacecraft

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Roscosmos press service shows Russian Soyuz-2.1b booster rocket on the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 25 February 2021. The Soyuz will be carrying the Fregat upper stage and the first Arktika-M spacecraft for monitoring climate and environment in the Arctic region is installed The launch of the Soyuz-2.1b booster rocket with the Fregat upper stage and the Arktika-M spacecraft is scheduled for February 28.



Via EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS PRESS SERVICE

