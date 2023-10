Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the Security Directorate building in Ismailia, Egypt, 02 October 2023.

According to the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Populations, at least 26 people were injured in the fire that started on the morning of 02 October.

Via EPA-EFE/STR

