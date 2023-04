Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of broken windows and burned air conditioners following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in Beijing, China, 19 April 2023.

At least 21 people died following a fire at the Changfeng Hospital in the Fengtai district, Beijing state media reported. The cause of fire is currently under investigation.

Via EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

