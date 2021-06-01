China, Photo Story

Photo Story – First day of trial against 47 pro-democracy figures

A supporter holds a poster of pro-democracy figures on trial while queuing up at the West Kowloon Law Courts Buildings in Hong Kong, China, 31 May 2021. 47 pro-democracy figures charged under the Beijing-imposed national security law for subverting state power for participating in an unofficial primary in 2020 to choose pro-democracy candidates for the since-postponed legislative election attended court today for mention.

VIA EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE