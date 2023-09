Reading Time: < 1 minute

An F-35 fighter jet arrives at Skrydstrup Air Force Base, in Skrydstrup, Denmark, on Thursday.

The first four F-35 combat aircraft have arrived at the Royal Danish Air Force’s base in Skrydstrup as part of the NATO member’s plan to replace its current F-16 fleet with US-made planes.

Today, Denmark welcomed home their first four F-35 aircraft! We look forward to seeing Danish F-35s fly alongside the U.S. and our allies! pic.twitter.com/OSGSJd58qK — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) September 14, 2023

Via EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup

