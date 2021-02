Reading Time: < 1 minute

A South Korean dancer performs during the traditional festivities of the first full moon day of the lunar year, in Siheung, Gyeonggido province, South Korea, 26 February 2021. Daeboreum, the first full moon of the lunar calendar, is one of the biggest traditional holidays in Korea. The Jwibullori tradition is a custom of setting fire to the banks surrounding rice paddies or other fields to chase away rats, observed on the first rat day of the first lunar month.

VIA EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

