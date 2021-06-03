Photo Story – First visitors to the memorial for terrorism victims

Francisca, the widow of a Civil Guard and one of the first visitors to the Memorial Center for Victims of Terrorism, views the reproduction of the small room (3 meters long and 1.8 meter wide) in which prison officer Jose Antonio Ortega Lara was kept for 532 days by ETA in the 1990s, in Vitoria, Basque Country, Spain, 02 June 2021. The center pays tribute to the victims of terrorism in Spain and abroad perpetrated by groups such as the First of October Anti-Fascist Resistance Groups (GRAPO in Spanish), the Basque separatist group ETA, or Islamic terrorism.
VIA EPA-EFE/David Aguilar