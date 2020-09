Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available by the ‘Tablaos Flamencos’ Association of Madrid shows a Spanish Flamenco dancer performing at one of the rooms of El Prado Museum in Madrid, central Spain on occasion of International Tourism Day that takes place on Sunday.

The artists also claimed public aid to face the coronavirus crisis due to the absence of international visitors.

Via EPA-EFE/’Tablaos Flamencos’ Association

