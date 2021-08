Libya reopens borders with Tunisia The Government of National Unity (GNU) in Libya has reopened all land and air crossings with Tu...

Pandemic fatigue complicates Japan’s COVID fight, risks recovery delay Japan's state of emergency restrictions are not curbing movement as effectively as in the past,...

Russia says Sputnik Light 93.5% effective in Paraguay vaccination campaign Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 has demonstrated 93.5% efficacy in ...

Tunisia relaxes curfew as virus outbreak slows Tunisia will relax its nightly curfew and cafes and restaurants will be allowed to remain open ...

The Taliban could be different this time, Britain’s army chief says The world should give the Taliban the space to form a new government in Afghanistan and may dis...

Wildfires outside Jerusalem contained Wildfires in wooded hills near Jerusalem were contained, the Israeli fire brigade said, after c...

Italy puts pressure on Ryanair over surcharges for minors and disabled associates Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC warned Ryanair it could fine the budget carrier if it cha...

UPDATED: Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Taliban promise peace More than 2,200 diplomats and civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flight...

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds California's wildfire crisis escalated as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest con...