PHOTO STORY: From waste to art – Turkish artist aims to encourage recycling with her sustainable art

A passenger takes a picture of an artwork made by Turkish artist Deniz Sagdic using plastic bottle cap wastes, on display in Sagdic’s exhibition ”O’ Point Zero’ at the Istanbul Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sagdic transforms all kinds of waste materials into artworks. At first glance, people who see Sagdic’s works from afar think that they are colorful oil paintings, but as they get closer, they realize that they are works of art made from waste.

The artist’s latest exhibition, titled ”O’ Point Zero,’ was on show at Istanbul Airport from 15 January 2022 to 15 March 2022.

The plastic, paper, electronic, and fabric wastes used in her artworks for this exhibition were supplied by the IGA Istanbul Airport Waste Systems Center, which receives about 120 tons of waste materials collected at Istanbul Airport every day. With approximately 36 million passengers every year, Istanbul Airport is the busiest airport in Europe.

Sagdic is planning a new exhibition for the UN Climate Change Conference 2022.

Global Recycling Day was observed on 18 March 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN