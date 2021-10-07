Photo Story: German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Vatican on farewell visit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture provided by the Vatican broadcaster Vatican Media shows outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) during a private audience with Pope Francis (L) in Vatican City, 07 October 2021.

The outgoing German chancellor is in Rome on Thursday as part of her series of ‘farewell’ visits to world leaders before stepping down as soon as the new coalition government is formed.

This was her seventh encounter with the Argentine pontiff. Merkel said of her ‘private audience with Pope Francis Thursday that it had been an honour to see him again and they had discussed the political challenges facing the EU, among other things.

After lunch with Italian premier Mario Draghi, Merkel will join Pope Francis at a meeting for peace, organised by the Community of S. Egidio, at the Colosseum.

Photo EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA