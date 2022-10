Reading Time: < 1 minute

A media member sits next to a character from the movie ‘Spirited Away’, copyrighted by Studio Ghibli, at Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse during a press preview of the Ghibli Park in Nagakute, central Japan, 12 October 2022.

Ghibli Park is built within the grounds of Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park and will open to the public on 01 November 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON /©︎Studio Ghibli

