Reading Time: < 1 minute

A terracotta figurine depicting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, wearing a dark suit like the one used at her first entrance to Palazzo Chigi.

The figurine was created by Master craftsman Genny Di Virgilio and is on display at San Gregorio Armeno in Naples, Italy. San Gregorio Armeno is known for the hundreds of artisan workshops with colorful displays of Nativity scenes.

Photo: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

