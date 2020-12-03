Photo Story: Golden and silver face masks for sale in Istanbul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A model tries Golden protective face mask design of silver master Sabri Demirci for Coronavirus at his silver shop in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sabri Demirci a 32-year Silver master at a historic inn around the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul. He decided make face masks from Golden and Silver when he was closed his shop after first wave of coronavirus pandemic measures.

Now he sells 999 sterling silver mask for about 190 USD and 18k gold mask for about 2560 USD. Sabri Demirci said that “We produce the first antibacterial silver mask in the world. Pure 999 sterling. It does not contain any copper or nickel coating. Silver mask does not contain any bacteria or germs on it.”

Silver master Sabri Demirci

Via EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

