Green lanterns on the Neapolitan crib of San Gregorio Armeno where the artisan Genny Di Virgilio has taken up the appeal for migrants who are experiencing a dramatic situation on the border between Poland and Belarus, Naples, Italy.

In the workshop, located in the ancient center of Naples, Di Virgilio lit a nativity in the style of 700 with green lights like those on the windows of the houses on the border ready to accommodate those who can overcome it.

Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO