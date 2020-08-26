Photo Story: Greenpeace protests against Shell in the North Sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Greenpeace Germany shows the Greenpeace Ship Esperanza in front of the Shell operated Oil platform Brent-C (Charlie) and the foundations of Shell’s former Brent Bravo oil platform located in the Brent Oilfield in the UK part of the North Sea., 25 August 2020.

Greenpeace activists protested against Shell and alleged pollution of the ocean, when the company, according to decommissioning proposals, will leave behind the remains of four platforms.

Via EPA-EFE/Marten van Dijl / GREENPEACE GERMANY HANDOUT

