Photo Story – Groundbreaking for New Universal Hip Hop Museum Building

Hip Hop artists including Nas (L), Paradise Gray (4-L), LL Cool J (5-L), and Fat Joe (3-R) as well as Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz (R) participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Universal Hip Hop Museum building in the Bronx borough of New York, New York, USA, 20 May 2021. The new building is expected to open in 2023 and be a financial boost to the neighborhood in the Bronx.

VIA EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE