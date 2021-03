Reading Time: < 1 minute

Family and friends of Elfego Miranda, one of the Guatemalan nationals killed in the Santa Anita massacre, attend his funeral procession at the San Francisco cemetery in Comitancillo, Guatemala, 13 March 2021. In January 2021, 19 migrants, mostly from Guatemala, were shot dead and incinerated in Santa Anita, Mexico. Their families were notified of an alleged car accident by their smugglers.

EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

