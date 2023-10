Reading Time: < 1 minute

A puma plays with a ghost figure as part of the Halloween celebrations at the Zoo of Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia.

Animal welfare members at the zoo provided the animals with food with designs of tombs, ghosts, monsters and pumpkins on occasion of Halloween.

Via EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group