Photo Story – Heavy rain causes flooding in New South Wales

A boy slides down a muddy bank in pouring rain at King Edward Park in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, 21 March 2021. More rain is forecast for the New South Wales coast and other parts of the state, with flood warnings in place and the premier advising residents to stay home.

