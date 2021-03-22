Photo Story – Heavy rain causes flooding in New South Wales

A boy slides down a muddy bank in pouring rain at King Edward Park in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, 21 March 2021. More rain is forecast for the New South Wales coast and other parts of the state, with flood warnings in place and the premier advising residents to stay home.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story: Commemoration of 5th anniversary of Brussels terrorist attacksCDE News22nd March 2021
-
Photo Story – Persian New Year, Nowruz in KabulCDE News22nd March 2021
-
Photo Story: Tunisia’s launches first satellite into spaceCDE News22nd March 2021
-
Photo Story: First COVID-19 vaccinations in TaiwanCDE News22nd March 2021
-
Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rolloutCDE News22nd March 2021
-
Sydney facing worst flooding in 60 yearsCDE News22nd March 2021