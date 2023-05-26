Photo Story: Heavy rainfalls cause floods in eastern Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two firefighters look at a flooded tunnel after heavy rainfalls hit the town the previous night in the coastal city of Castellon de la Plana, eastern Spain, 26 May 2023.

Rainfall in Spain between Oct. 1 and May 23 was 27% below average for the period, according to AEMET.

Heavy rain was expected to continue on Friday. The AEMET warned of accumulated rain of 12 centimeters (5 inches) over 12 hours on Friday in the province of Castellon in the southeastern Valencia region.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first