Migrant mothers from Central American countries rest at the Nueva Mision Agape shelter in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 21 January 2021.

The halt on the construction of the wall on the border between the United States and Mexico, announced by the new President of the United States, Joe Biden, became a hope of achieving the American dream for hundreds of migrants, mostly Central Americans, who are stranded in the Mexican city of Tijuana.

EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

