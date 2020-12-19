Photo Story: Huge nativity scene in Madrid 19th December 202019th December 20201 Min Read HomeNewsEuropaEurope - MediterraneanSpainPhoto Story: Huge nativity scene in Madrid FacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestStumbleuponEmail Share Reading Time: < 1 minute People enjoy of the huge nativity scene set at Royal Mail House in Madrid for Christmas time. Via EPA-EFE/Mariscal Share ItClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Spain Previous PostMassive iceberg on a collision course towards South Georgia Island Next PostAustria readies extra 1 billion euro aid for lockdown-hit business