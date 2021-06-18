Omar, an undocumented person who went on hunger strike, shows all the documents of his file asking to legalize his status in Belgium, including several letters to former King Albert and current King Philippe, at a church in the center of Brussels, Belgium, 17 June 2021. A group of undocumented people, who occupied a church in the center of Brussels since February, began a hunger strike on 23 May to make politicians react to their situation. Their goal is to obtain the regularization of their papers in order to be able to work legally in Belgium.
Photo Story – Hunger strike among undocumented people in Brussels
