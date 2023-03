Reading Time: < 1 minute

Czech Republic’s President elect Petr Pavel arrives at the Prague Castle for his inauguration ceremony in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 March 2023.

New president replaces outgoing president Milos Zeman after his ten years on duty. Pavel defeated former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in January’s elections and became the Czech Republic’s third president directly elected by citizens.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

