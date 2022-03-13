Photo Story – Innocence during war…

A little girl plays with soap bubbles upon arrival from Ukraine at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, 12 March 2022. Since 24 February, 1.59 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, Border Guard has reported on 12 March morning. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT
