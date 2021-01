Reading Time: < 1 minute

Flowers are placed on a stele of the so-called Holocaust memorial, the Memorial to the murdered Jews of Europe, on the Holocaust Remembrance Day for the victims of the Holocaust, in Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2021. It is estimated that around 15 million Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, Slavs, handicapped individuals, political prisoners, and others were killed in the Nazi genocide in the period during World War II.

EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

