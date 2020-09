Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances From sanitising closets to customisable fridges, the coronavirus pandemic has fanned demand for hom...

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave Dubai is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and to...

Photo Story: Unity EXPO 30 years – 30 days in Potsdam, Germany Long strips of fabric in the colours of the German national flag are seen stretched as part of an i...

Photo Story: International Transversal Culture Festival in Oviedo The main entrance of the La Vega Old Weapons Factory is decorated with giant tentacles in Oviedo, A...

Raab says UK ready for Australia-style rules if can’t do EU trade deal This week is the "moment of reckoning" in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union a...

Lebanese patriarch says new cabinet must spurn old, corrupt ways Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Sunday a new government must deliver urgent economic and oth...

China’s CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd announced four more countries have agree...

Study shows Populism in Germany declined sharply Populism in German politics is on the decline after peaking in 2018, according to a study released ...

Concern in Belarus as masked men arrest protesting students Masked security agents dragged students off the streets and bundled them into vans as new protests ...

Pope Francis describes gossiping as a plague worse than Covid Pope Francis has described gossiping as “a plague worse than Covid” which is seeking to divide the ...

90% of China’s Sinovac employees, families took coronavirus vaccine About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronaviru...

A fossil tree in Peru sheds light on the Andes landscape from 10 million years ago Handout photos made available by the Smithsonian Institution that show researchers posing next to t...

Germany considering honouring those who have died of COVID-19 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has suggested that Germany should hold an official memoria...

Photo Story: Fire on MT New Diamond extinguished A handout photo made available by the Sri Lankan Air Force Media shows the coast guard ships a...

Greta Thunberg says Venice documentary shows her real self A documentary following Greta Thunberg and her journey from Swedish schoolgirl to global climate ac...

Ireland must set aside 1 billion euros for no-deal Brexit Ireland will need to set aside at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in next month's budget for 2...

UPDATED: Police in Tunisia shoot dead three suspected militants after officer stabbed Police in Tunisia chased and shot dead three suspected Islamist militants after they attacked two p...

India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, accor...

Photo Story: White Night Festival in Riga People view a 3-D installation named 'Museum of the Moon' by British artist Luke Jerram during the ...