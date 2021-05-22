Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) official website Sepahnews shows the new drone called ‘Gaza’ at an undisclosed location in Iran.

The IRGC unveiled the new drone called ‘Gaza’, which according to them is capable of carrying 13 bombs and flying at over 35,000 feet.

The announcement came on the day a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip under an Egyptian initiative for an unconditional ceasefire following days of fighting that left over 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis killed.

Via EPA-EFE/SEPAHNEWS