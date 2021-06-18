Photo Story: Italian trade union member killed by truck during strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A frame from a video by Alanews shows the body of Adil Belakhdim, 37, was hit by a truck during the ongoing national strike at Lidl in Biandrate, Novara district, Italy, 18 June 2021.

A trade union official was run over and killed by a truck during a strike with the union saying the driver had forced a barrier after a quarrel.

Adil Belakhdim, 37, was the coordinator of the local S.I. Cobas union and had been protesting with others in the small town of Biandrate in the northwestern Piedmont region.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Luca Perillo/Alanews