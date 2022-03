Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman offers a prayer on the 11th anniversary of Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami, in Tokyo, Japan, 11 March 2022.

On 11 March 2011 a magnitude 9.0 earthquake triggered a tsunami, devastating northern Japan and Tokyo Electric Power Company’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. According to the National Police Agency, 15,900 people died and 2,523 are still missing.

Via EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA