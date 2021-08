Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man prays for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2021.

On 06 August 2021, Japan marked the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. This year’s annual commemoration events were scaled down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS