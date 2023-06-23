Photo Story: Japan reports first fatal case of Oz virus in human

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) shows an electron micrograph of the Oz virus (issued 23 June 2023).

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare confirmed on 23 June 2023 that a woman in her 70s who died of myocarditis in early summer 2022 was diagnosed with an infection caused by Oz virus, which is believed to be transmitted by ticks.

This is the first report of the Oz virus infection and death in a human.

Via EPA-EFE/NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES

