US actor Johnny Depp arrives to the premiere of his film ‘Crock of Gold: A few rounds with Shane MacGowan’ as part of 68th San Sebastian International Film Festival in the city of San Sebastian, northern Spain, late 20 September 2020 (issued on 21 September 2020).

The film competes in the official section of the festival running until 26 September.

Via EPA-EFE/JUAN HERRERO

