Photo Story: Joint patrol between the Carabinieri and the Spanish Civil Guard, in Rome

A handout photo made available by the Italian Carabinieri and Spanish Guardia Civil shows the joint patrol between the Carabinieri and the Spanish Civil Guard through the streets, to allow Spanish-speaking tourists to spend a peaceful holiday in Italy, in Rome, Italy.

The initiative is part of the wider project of the Department of Public Security, which foresees joint patrols with the Guardia Civil for the summer also in Venice, Florence, Milan, Naples and Palermo.

Via EPA-EFE/CARABINIERI E GUARDIA CIVIL