A girl runs by in front of life-size and realistically moving robotic Tyrannosaurus Rex (L) and Giganotosaurus (R) dinosaurs presented during the Iconic Jurassic Adventure dinosaurs’ exhibition at the ICONSIAM shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Iconic Jurassic Adventure exhibition to promote the latest ‘Jurassic World’ movie, offers visitors the experience of life-size robotic dinosaurs that can walk and realistically move their heads and jaws.

Via EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT