Photo Story – Kenyan company recycles old glass into new objects

An artisan gives the finishing touches to wind chimes made from recycled glasses at the Kitengela Hot Glass studios in Tuala, Kajiado, Kenya, 10 June 2021 (issued 13 June 2021). A team of glassblowers led by Kitengela Hot Glass founder, British-born glass artist Anselm Croze, create objects like chandeliers, furniture, panels, murals, art, and beads from recycled glass scrap materials. According to the company, they melt 150kg of old glass a day to transform the recycled glass into useful and decorative items.
VIA EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu