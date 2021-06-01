Photo Story – Kenya’s tea industry recovering from COVID-19 pandemic

Kenyan women pick tea leaves from a tea plantation before taking them to a tea collection center where thereafter they are taken to the Iriaini tea factory to be processed, in Nyeri, Kenya, 31 May 2021. According to Kenya’s Ministry of Agriculture on 21 May 2021, despite the pandemic, Kenya’s tea export for 2020 rose by 4 percent to 518 million kilograms, up from 496 million kilograms recorded in 2019. And earnings from tea export, at 120 billion shillings (about 1.11 billion US dollar), also slightly improved, against 1.08 billion US dollar in 2019. Kenya is the world’s largest exporter of black tea.
VIA EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu