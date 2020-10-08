Kuwait’s new Crown Prince takes the oath of office

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah waves as he arrives to take the oath of office at the Kuwait Parliament, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Thursday 08 October 2020.

Kuwait’s new Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah took the oath of office in parliament on Thursday, pledging the Gulf Arab state’s commitment to democracy and peace and calling on Kuwaitis to shun divisions.

The assembly unanimously endorsed the octogenarian Sheikh Meshal for the role in what has been a smooth succession that retained power firmly within the ruling family’s oldest ranks following last week’s death of Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad.

New ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad, 83, assumed power last Wednesday in the U.S.-allied OPEC member state as it faces a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic against the backdrop of continued tensions between larger neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Via EPA-EFE/Noufal Ibrahim

