Photo Story : Labour Day in Russia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of Russian Communist party hold Red flags as they take part in the traditional May Day celebration near the Karl Marx monument in Moscow, Russia, 01 May 2021. Labor Day, or May Day, is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for labourers rights.

EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

