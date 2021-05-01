Photo Story : Labour Day in Russia

Members of Russian Communist party hold Red flags as they take part in the traditional May Day celebration near the Karl Marx monument in Moscow, Russia, 01 May 2021. Labor Day, or May Day, is observed all over the world on the first day of May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and fight for labourers rights.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Related Stories
-
Photo Story – Giant Panda cub turns 1CDE News1st May 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News30th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Orthodox Good Friday Mass in BulgariaCDE News30th April 2021
-
-
Photo Story – Remembrance ceremony for French police employee victim of knife attack, ParisCDE News30th April 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News29th April 2021