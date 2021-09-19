Photo Story: Landart painting World in Progress II by Saype at UN in New York

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Swiss-French artist Saype (Guillaume Legros) poses in his giant ephemeral landart painting entitled ‘World in Progress II’ representing two children drawing and building with origami their ideal world, at the Headquarters of the United Nations (U.N.) in New York City, USA.

The artwork covering 11’000 square meters was produced with biodegradable paints made from natural pigments such as charcoal and chalk and constitutes the second step of a project started at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva in 2020.

The project is supported and gifted by Switzerland to the U.N. to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the organization and the launch of the Common Agenda.

Via EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD